This 85-year-old is fitter than you

AT THE sprightly age of 85, Doug Fenwick has no business out-planking people that are in their prime.

But following a recent health scare that almost resulted in the retiree losing the use of his legs, Doug set his sights on cracking the one-hour mark and it turns out there are very few physical barriers that seem to be able to hold this man back.

On Saturday morning, Doug held the torturous bridge position at the Brassall Healthworks gym for 61 minutes.

While not a world record, the time is without doubt phenomenal for a man of his age and far beyond what even a physically fit 21-year-old would normally be able to achieve.

Scientists could probably conduct months of studies on Doug's battered body to find the attributes that allow him to plank for so long, but the man himself swears his abnormal core strength comes from his years as a country vet.

"A lot of it is in your head; you have to be bloody-minded," he said.

"Looking back over the years, it was what I did as a country vet that probably set me up. I used to have to hang horizontally over the cattle race to immunise them."

85 year old Doug Fenwick has broken the one hour mark for planking. Rob Williams

The QT last spoke with Doug four years ago after he had just held a plank for 34 minutes, which at that time was thought to be an Australian record.

Only a couple of years later, he began to lose circulation in his legs, but after being treated with Vitamin K, he recovered to the point where he was able to return to his regular gym sessions.

He now hits the gym every Saturday with his teenage grand-daughter, Grace Upmann, who is as impressed with her grandfather's toughness as anyone.

"It's fantastic what he can do. He makes me so proud," she said.

Doug swears by his regular exercise and urges anyone over the age of 70 to maintain some kind of physical activity in their lives.

"Getting up to 60 minutes was on my bucket list," he said.

"Given that the longest known plank in the world in three or four hours, my 61 minutes is pretty pathetic, but then again, there are only 10 people in the world who have achieved 60 minutes, so it is a bit of an exclusive club."