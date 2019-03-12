Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEAM: Newstead Brewing Co. brewer Dr Evan Goulden, seaweed researchers Associate Professor Nicholas Paul, Valentin Thepot and Ana Wegner.
TEAM: Newstead Brewing Co. brewer Dr Evan Goulden, seaweed researchers Associate Professor Nicholas Paul, Valentin Thepot and Ana Wegner. Contributed
News

Thirsty? How about a seaweed-based beer?

12th Mar 2019 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE craft beer revolution is well under way and it's been taken to new depths, with seaweed the latest ingredient drawn upon to satisfy thirsts.

University of the Sunshine Coast scientists have teamed up with Newstead Brewing Co. in Brisbane to create what they think is the first beer to be brewed with Australian-farmed seaweed.

The 'sea lettuce' from Moreton Bay has been used to create the Moreton Bae Resalinated Gose, which is currently stocked throughout the state.

The seaweed is fresh from the USC research facility at Bribie Island, where the seawater is used to grow premium-quality seaweed for food and beverage applications.

The team grew enough seaweed for the new beer in just a week.

USC Associate Professor of Aquaculture Dr Nick Paul said seaweed filtered out the "very best minerals from the ocean" and it had nutritious elements like potassium, magnesium, zinc and iron.

"This particular sea lettuce, called ulva, has more iron than spinach," Dr Paul said.

"Other seaweeds have more potassium than bananas."

 

FRESH FLAVOUR: The Moreton Bae Resalinated Gose with fresh ulva seaweed.
FRESH FLAVOUR: The Moreton Bae Resalinated Gose with fresh ulva seaweed. Contributed

Newstead brewers soaked 25kg of sea lettuce in cold water to draw out the salt characteristics and flavours to create the 'Gose' style beer, whose origins dated back centuries to Goslar in Germany.

"For this beer, we used desalinated water from Seqwater - which is completely salt-free - and instead we used seaweed to 'resalinate' and re-imagine the Gose style with a natural briny character," brewer Dr Evan Goulden said.

"We also left out the coriander because we wanted some of those marine volatiles and the spiciness from the seaweed to shine."

Dr Goulden was a former marine microbiologist himself.

The beer was due to be judged today in the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show, in the category of Champion Beer Utilising Desalinated Water.

beer business craft beer newstead brewing co sunshine coast university of the sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Come back and pay or CCTV goes to cops, warns shop owner

    premium_icon Come back and pay or CCTV goes to cops, warns shop owner

    News Store owner asks young men to pop back in and pay after tobacco goes 'walk about'.

    Developer 'willing' to discuss Deebing Creek sale with state

    premium_icon Developer 'willing' to discuss Deebing Creek sale with state

    Environment The QT can reveal lines of communication have opened up

    No relief from heat as Ipswich bakes in 'fire weather'

    premium_icon No relief from heat as Ipswich bakes in 'fire weather'

    Weather Fireys and ambos voice safety concerns for heatwave

    Toogoolawah teens escorted to school formal in police car

    premium_icon Toogoolawah teens escorted to school formal in police car

    Offbeat One would assume going to a formal in a police car is a bad...

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:00 PM