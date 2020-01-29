Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fairbairn Dam.
Fairbairn Dam.
News

Thirsty dams rising after heavy weekend falls

Jack Evans
, Jack.evans@capnews.com.au
29th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The wet weather continued yesterday as much of the region experienced a drizzly day.

The larger falls were recorded north of the Rockhampton region with official totals of more than 25mm only reaching as far south as Marlborough.

 

WEATHER WRAP: Rainfall totals over the past week on the east coast. Picture: BOM
WEATHER WRAP: Rainfall totals over the past week on the east coast. Picture: BOM

 

Despite the rainy day in the CBD, only 1mm was recorded at Rockhampton Airport yesterday between 9am and 4pm. The Capricorn Coast was even drier with 0.8mm

The torrential rain out west over the past few days subsided yesterday with Longreach, Blackall, Emerald and Blackwater all recording less than 1mm.

To the northwest, gauges in Clermont caught nearly 6mm.

However, river levels in the Fitzroy Basin continue to increase with parts of the Fitzroy, Dawson, Nogoa and Mackenzie rising.

Fairbairn Dam and Eden Bann Weir capacities continue to rise while Bedford, Bingegang and Tartrus Weirs remain at capacity.

 

Fairbairn dam levels showing a steady rise.
Fairbairn dam levels showing a steady rise.

 

Mt Morgan and Callide dams continue to fall.

Mount Morgan No. 7 is at 22.9 per cent and Callide Dam is at 29.6 per cent.

central queensland dams dams rainfall totals tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Spreadsheet exposes $100m rort

      Spreadsheet exposes $100m rort
      • 29th Jan 2020 11:40 AM

      Top Stories

        Millions flow from council coffers to ‘out of towners’

        premium_icon Millions flow from council coffers to ‘out of towners’

        News MILLIONS of dollars worth of work paid for by ratepayers has been awarded to businesses out of our region but, the council says there was no other options.

        Exercise could be key to beating dementia

        premium_icon Exercise could be key to beating dementia

        News USQ researcher is hoping to find the answer to dementia prevention through...

        TARGETED TWICE: Phones, other electronics stolen from shop

        premium_icon TARGETED TWICE: Phones, other electronics stolen from shop

        News AIRPODS, phones, tablets stolen from Gatton shop. Now police believe they’re being...

        UNCANNY: Laidley family makes bizarre discovery in new home

        premium_icon UNCANNY: Laidley family makes bizarre discovery in new home

        News After moving into their new place, they got sorting through the mess left behind by...