Third year in a row for Ipswich artist to win top award

WINNER: For her work, Streets of Your Town , Rebecca Lewis won the Queensland Regional Art Awards.

WINNER: For her work, Streets of Your Town , Rebecca Lewis won the Queensland Regional Art Awards. Contributed

AN IPSWICH artist has taken a share in one of Queensland most prominent arts prizes.

East Ipswich resident Rebecca Lewis won the Queensland Regional Art Awards digital art award.

The awards are Flying Arts Alliance's annual visual arts prize and exhibition for established and emerging artists living in regional and remote Queensland.

"It was a huge surprise, there were some really incredible entries," she said.

Ms Lewis won the prestigious award, which includes a seven-night residency at The Edge, State Library.

She said it would allow access to equipment she wouldn't usually have.

It is the third year consecutively an Ipswich artist has won the digital art award.

Ms Lewis' work, Streets of Your Town, depicts a protagonist wandering down a street.

"With the streetscape built from original linoprints and the little paper characters taken from mid-century comic books, I have combined these elements with the hope that placing them side by side gives each element greater context and builds a story around them," she said.