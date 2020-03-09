Menu
Women's Super 8s Grand Final
Sport

Third time’s a charm for Natives’ title claims

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
9th Mar 2020 1:46 PM
IT has taken three attempts but touch football troop The Natives finally have their hands on the Ipswich Super 8s crown.

The development team hailing from the Springfield area featuring players from Ipswich and Brisbane missed the playoffs in their first campaign. Last year, they progressed to the finale, only to fall at the final hurdle.

Back at One Mile with one common goal in mind, the well-drilled and fiercely determined group of girls averaging in age from 12-16-years-old produced a stunning all-round team performance to overcome an admirable Western Mustangs 5-4 in a nailbiter.

It was a seesawing confrontation which ebbed and flowed played out by two talent-rich outfits but there could only be one champion.

Natives coach Levi Te Namu said his charges had returned with a point to prove and had finally taken the trophy home with them.

He said his players would not line up in the NTL this week but had used the Super 8s to learn and develop their skills with a view to taking part in the premier tournament to be held at Coffs Harbour in years to come.

"These girls are up-and-coming," he said.

"Most will go to the NTL next year. They'll most definitely be back to defend their Super 8s title. The standard has been really good. We have played against a lot of the girls before and know a lot of them are leading open players."

 

 

 

CHAMPIONS: Ipswich Super 8s victors the Natives.
Ipswich Queensland Times

