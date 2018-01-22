Third of Ipswich renters struggling to pay rent

NEW START: Janet Richardson has worked hard to improve her finances and purchase a home in Ipswich.

ONE third of Ipswich residents are struggling to pay their rent.

A tool used to measure the vulnerability of renters across Queensland has ranked residents in 25 Ipswich suburbs as "highly vulnerable".

The Rental Vulnerability Index shows, in 2016, 30.3 per cent of people in the 4305 postcode were struggling to pay their rent with single parents the most vulnerable.

Four years ago, Janet Richardson was one of them.

When Janet's relationship ended, she suddenly found herself in financial strife.

Now, after years of strict budgeting, Janet has turned her life around.

This week, she'll move out of her rental and into her own home.

"I had lost just about everything," Janet said.

"So I got a second job and took on every shift I could possibly get.

"It was really difficult and without my friends' support I wouldn't have been able to do it.

"I worked with a financial advisor to improve my position. I couldn't afford anywhere Brisbane, and Ipswich was an affordable alternative."

The Rental Vulnerability Index, commissioned by specialist legal centre Tenants Queensland, examines rental affordability, economic and social pressures impacting renters.

When residents search their postcode, the index generates a number indicating the vulnerability of renters in that area.

A ranking of zero indicates renters in that postcode are not vulnerable where a ranking of 1 indicates the most vulnerable.

The ranking for the 4305 Ipswich area was 0.812 compared to Bundaberg, where renters were found to be the state's most vulnerable, with a ranking of 0.934.

The index also generates a colour coded map which showed residents in Ipswich suburbs including Brassall, Coalfalls, Bundamba, Blackstone, Booval, Raceview and Riverview were suffering rent stress. According to realestate.com.au, the average cost to rent a home in the Ipswich area is $280.

But real estate agent and Ipswich REIQ Chair Darren Boettcher said in suburbs with high demand and limited new development, renters could expect to pay more.

"Yamanto, for example, is very popular with the Amberley District State School attracting people to the area," Mr Boettcher said.

"People are sacrificing to get their kids into that school."