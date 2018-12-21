Menu
Junaid Mohammed has been confirmed dead after going missing at Moonee Beach.
News

Third man found dead after surf tragedy

by James Law
21st Dec 2018 6:01 AM

The body of a third man swept to sea on the NSW mid-north coast has been found about 150km south of where he went missing this week after an extensive search.

The desperate search was sparked after three teenagers from Sydney's west became caught in dangerous surf at Moonee Beach, north of Coffs Harbour, earlier this week during a family get-together.

Ghousudhin Mohammed, 45, jumped into the water to save his two daughters, aged 13 and 17, and his son, aged 15.

Junaid Mohammed, 28, and Syed Rahath, 35, also waded in, putting six people into danger from the rip on the unpatrolled beach.

 

Junaid Mohammed has been found dead after getting caught in dangerous surf.
The teenagers survived but Ghousudhin and Syed were later found dead floating in the water.

An extensive search was launched for Janaid but police confirmed this morning that his body was found by a fishing boat in the water near Point Plumber, north of Port Macquarie and about 150km south of Moonee Beach, yesterday afternoon.

Police praised the "outrageously brave" locals who helped out with the initial search, including one lifesaver who went 700m from the beach to rescue one of the teenagers.

The teens were taken to hospital for observation after the incident.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

drowning editors picks missing man surf tragedy

