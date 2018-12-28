Third day of gridlock across southeast

MOTORISTS in southeast Queensland are enduring a third day of traffic chaos as perfect weather sends thousands to the beach.

On the Pacific Motorway heavy traffic is being experienced southbound from Beenleigh all the way through to Helensvale, with average journey times taking almost an hour at 12.15pm.

Traffic jams stretch for more than 20km on the M1 at the Gold Coast, with southbound traffic at a crawl from the Merrimac exit through to the border, with the journey taking about 40 minutes to complete.

Major delays are also being experienced along the Gold Coast Highway at Southport, with cars stuck in gridlock from the Broadwater Tourist Park to the Sundale Bridge.

Roads approaching Southport including North Street and Queen Street are also heavily congested.

Lines of traffic travelling south on the M1 near Exit 49. Picture: Tim Marsden

Traffic is also extremely heavy along the Gold Coast Highway at Palm Beach and Miami.

Further north, traffic jams stretch for more than 30km between Dakabin in Brisbane's north and Beerburrum on the Sunshine Coast. The average time for this stretch is about 45 minutes.

There is also congestion on the Sunshine Coast at popular beach spots including Mooloolaba, Coolum, Peregian Beach and Noosa.

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander today blamed a "lack of investment" from the Palaszczuk Government for the traffic misery.

"Queenslanders just want to relax with their friends and family, but many will be spending hours stuck in traffic because of our growing congestion crisis," Mr Mander said.

"Unlike Annastacia Palaszczuk, the LNP has a plan to beat this massive problem.

"We're committed to upgrading the M1 and to building a second M1 to cut congestion between the Gold Coast and Brisbane ­- our two biggest cities."

Deputy LNP Leader Tim Mander said the Palaszczuk Government’s lack of investment was behind southeast Queensland’s traffic woes. Picture: Liam Kidston

However Minister for Transport Mark Bailey said earlier this month that the state government was investing heavily.

The first five days of Queensland Police Service's Christmas Road Safety Campaign has detected more than 19,000 speeding motorists, 190 drink drivers and 127 drivers testing positive at roadside drug driving tests.

Thursday also saw two people driving when more than four times the legal alcohol limit (0.218 per cent at Glenwood and 0.215 per cent at Gympie).

There were three incidents of drivers speeding at more than 40kms over the legal 100km/h limit, including a motorists travelling at 150km/h on the Bruce Highway at Bajool, another travelling at 144kms/hm on Bushs Rd, Avondale and another 141kms/h on the Kennedy Highway at Millstream.