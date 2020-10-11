Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A third Queensland Fire and Rescue crew is en route.
A third Queensland Fire and Rescue crew is en route.
Breaking

Third crew en route to battle grass fire

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Oct 2020 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO crews are battling a small grass fire on Kruger Parade, Redbank, which sparked this morning.

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews have been on scene since 10.46am.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said a third crew was headed to the scene to relieve crews already battling the fire.

She said the fire itself was not a threat and wasn’t near any homes.

“It’s just a grass fire, it’s not threatening anything,” the spokeswoman said.

“It’s in bushland, not near houses, not anything of any concern at this stage.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

fire grass fire qfes redbank
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Twin goals for Ipswich rivals: Win derby, play finals

        Premium Content Twin goals for Ipswich rivals: Win derby, play finals

        Soccer Western Pride, Knights keep Queensland Premier League playoff hopes alive with welcome goals. Bring on the derby.

        Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        Premium Content Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        News As more full-time positions disappear and Jobseeker payments continue, around 12...

        Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Premium Content Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Politics MORE toilets, warm showers and changing facilities could be on the cards for this...

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores