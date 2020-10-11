Third crew en route to battle grass fire

A third Queensland Fire and Rescue crew is en route.

TWO crews are battling a small grass fire on Kruger Parade, Redbank, which sparked this morning.

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews have been on scene since 10.46am.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said a third crew was headed to the scene to relieve crews already battling the fire.

She said the fire itself was not a threat and wasn’t near any homes.

“It’s just a grass fire, it’s not threatening anything,” the spokeswoman said.

“It’s in bushland, not near houses, not anything of any concern at this stage.”

