Six people were taken to Chinchilla hospital last night after a crash in town.
Third crash in terrible weekend

Brooke Duncan
by
21st Jul 2019 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:44 PM

SIX people have been taken to hospital after a third crash in Chinchilla this weekend.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the two-car crash occurred at the corner of Boyd and Park Sts just before 7pm yesterday.

The QAS spokesman said all six were treated for minor injuries, with three transported to Chinchilla Hospital via ambulance.

The remaining three were also taken to hospital but through private means.

According to Queensland Police one person had to be cut from a car.

The incident is the third in as many days in Chinchilla, with a total of eight people taken to hospital.

