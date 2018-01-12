REVEALED: Third Carl's Jnr opening in Ipswich

AMERICAN fast food giant Carl's Jr Burger has plans to expand their restaurant footprint even further in Ipswich.

A third restaurant is marked for a suburb outside the CBD as the company behind Carls' Jr Burger in Australia, Bansal Group, prepare to open the second restaurant in the coming months.

The new site at West Ipswich, expected to open in June, comes after the US company made its debut at Redbank Plains in January.

Bansal Group general manager Shawn Kerr said there was 'always potential in Ipswich' and plans were underway for a third Carls Jnr Burger.

He said it would take some time for details to be confirmed with the latest in the string of restaurants expected to enter the market in a couple of years.

Mr Kerr said the third site would not be in the Ipswich CBD but in a suburb.

Carl's Jr Burger is famous in the US for their 'big juicy American burgers'.

2018: Carl's Jr opens in Redbank Plains and West Ipswich

A third Ipswich restaurant is planned for the coming years.