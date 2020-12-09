Menu
Jason Pates was named General Manager's apprentice of the year in the 2020 Tafe awards.
Thinking outside square scores tradie apprenticeship

Ebony Graveur
9th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
WHEN he found himself without a job, it wasn’t the first hurdle TAFE student Jason Pates found himself face-to-face with.

Beginning his trade training with a hearing impairment, Jason was concerned how it would impact his studies.

Despite his setbacks, Jason’s hard work and tenacity paid off at the third annual TAFE Queensland Skills Tech Apprentice Awards.

The 22-year-old Boonah apprentice was named General Manager’s Apprentice of the Year, a title recognising an apprentice who has achieved excellence in the face of adversity.

Now happily employed as a glass and glazing apprentice at Queensland Glass, Jason had to leave his former role due to an unsupportive work environment.

Jason Pates (right) with Minister of Employment, Small Business, Training and Skills Development Di Farmer.
“When I left my other job, I went to (my teacher) Bill straight away because he’s always supported me and I knew that I could trust him,” Jason said.

His teachers called on their own professional networks to help Jason secure an apprenticeship.

Jason’s teacher Bill Thomlinson recalled his student as someone who had stood out from the crowd.

“There is a unique quality about Jason with his honesty and his ability to communicate,” Bill said.

“It became apparent very early that he was standing head and heals over his counterparts.”

Queensland Glass Operations Manager Brendan Poole said Jason had been an asset to the business.

“The feedback I get from our tradesmen is always ‘where did you find him and how can we duplicate him?” Brendan said.

