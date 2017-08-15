LETTER: Thinking of QT boycott over Pisasale stories

I AM thinking of boycotting this newspaper in recent months, ever since the whole Pisasale saga unfolded.

I just cannot believe how many articles and letters I have read glorifying our ex-mayor.

Even a bizarre poll, the results of which claimed to reflect the support of the people of Ipswich for Mr Pisaasle.

Certainly not me, nor any other Ipswichean I know or have spoken with, who in fact feel a mixture of shame, embarrassment and anger over the alleged scandals.

I could be forgiven for thinking that every time the allegations come to light, there is some kind of campaign to tell Ipswich constituents what to think, and to convince anyone else that they are in the minority.

We only have to read about the fact our "world-class liveable city" is being used as a big rubbish dump by other states.

All that aside, the CCC doesn't act on information for fun, yet it feels as though Ipswich is now the "clown" capital of Australia.

The allegations are of a very serious nature and question the integrity of our ex-mayor... and still they keep coming, with fresh claims of alleged perjury and pressure being put on the witnesses, despite Mr Ipswich's ongoing and serious health problems.

SONYA McKENZIE

Wulkuraka

Ed's note: The QT continues to cover the ongoing allegations against Paul Pisasale and believes readers can and will form their own opinions based on this.

The Galaxy Poll, commissioned by the QT, did show there is still support within the community for the former mayor. And while that support is significantly less than at the last election, it would have been enough to get him re-elected. This was backed by independent analysts. The QT believes this provides a unique look in to the psyche of the Ipswich community at this time, though it certainly does not reflect the view of every person in Ipswich.