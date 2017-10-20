Think the rain has stopped? Think again

ANY reprieve from the wet and windy conditions that lashed Ipswich as part of a spring deluge will be short lived.

While there is only a slight chance for the persistent cloudy conditions over Ipswich to produce rain today, up to 20mm is forecast to get the weekend started tomorrow.

Temperature will peak at 28 today and in the low to mid 20s on the weekend.

Cloudy conditions with the chance of some showers are likely to stick about into early next week.

The first sunny day since the big wet began won't come until Wednesday but it will be followed up with the chance of more showers on Thursday with tops of 33 degrees.

A picture of 7 day rainfall totals in Qld, including 512mm in Miriam Vale (268mm to the 17th & 228mm to the 18th). https://t.co/xhhEZNgX0v pic.twitter.com/jAGllEMIxZ — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 18, 2017