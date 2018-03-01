'Think of a jail cell': Warning to high range drink driver
A MAGISTRATE gave an Ipswich woman a stern warning "to think of a jail cell" if she was ever tempted to drink then drive.
Drink-driver Jane Elizabeth Walsh was caught by police driving with an alcohol reading more than four times the legal limit - 0.21
Walsh, 52, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor on February 3 along Bradfield Drive.
Magistrate Louisa Pink told Walsh she had been charged for a similar offence five years ago.
"Indications are you have a problem with alcohol," Ms Pink said.
Walsh was warned a jail sentence was likely if she came before the court again.
"When you pick up a glass (of alcohol), think of a jail cell, if that is not a motivation then...," she said.
Ms Pink fined Walsh $1200 - sent to SPER and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.