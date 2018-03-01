'Think of a jail cell': Warning to high range drink driver

A MAGISTRATE gave an Ipswich woman a stern warning "to think of a jail cell" if she was ever tempted to drink then drive.

Drink-driver Jane Elizabeth Walsh was caught by police driving with an alcohol reading more than four times the legal limit - 0.21

Walsh, 52, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor on February 3 along Bradfield Drive.

Magistrate Louisa Pink told Walsh she had been charged for a similar offence five years ago.

"Indications are you have a problem with alcohol," Ms Pink said.

Walsh was warned a jail sentence was likely if she came before the court again.

"When you pick up a glass (of alcohol), think of a jail cell, if that is not a motivation then...," she said.

Ms Pink fined Walsh $1200 - sent to SPER and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.