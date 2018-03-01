Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'Think of a jail cell': Warning to high range drink driver

Ross Irby
by
1st Mar 2018 10:10 AM

A MAGISTRATE gave an Ipswich woman a stern warning "to think of a jail cell" if she was ever tempted to drink then drive.

Drink-driver Jane Elizabeth Walsh was caught by police driving with an alcohol reading more than four times the legal limit - 0.21

Walsh, 52, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor on February 3 along Bradfield Drive.

Magistrate Louisa Pink told Walsh she had been charged for a similar offence five years ago.

"Indications are you have a problem with alcohol," Ms Pink said.

Walsh was warned a jail sentence was likely if she came before the court again.

"When you pick up a glass (of alcohol), think of a jail cell, if that is not a motivation then...," she said.

Ms Pink fined Walsh $1200 - sent to SPER and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

drink driving ipswich crime ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times
Watch every NRL and AFL game live this season

Watch every NRL and AFL game live this season

Sport AUSTRALIA’S best sports subscription package, the Full-On Footy Pass, is back for the 2018 season – and it’s less than $10 a week.

  • 1st Mar 2018 8:52 PM
Police fear injuries if knife-wielding thief strikes again

Police fear injuries if knife-wielding thief strikes again

Crime Blade used to rob Ipswich service stations and convenience stores

SHOCK EXIT: Ipswich club loses another coach

SHOCK EXIT: Ipswich club loses another coach

Sport The team have been rocked by another coaching saga

Ipswich foodies have a growing taste for Easter bunnies

Ipswich foodies have a growing taste for Easter bunnies

Business They're not the chocolate kind.

Local Partners