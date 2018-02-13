Menu
HEATWAVE: Ipswich close to 10C above average

Nicholas Moyer, Karina Smith and Ciara Williams at the Bundamba Swim Centre.
Nicholas Moyer, Karina Smith and Ciara Williams at the Bundamba Swim Centre. Rob Williams
Emma Clarke
by

IPSWICH will continue to swelter through temperatures close to 10 degrees above average for at least another three days.

Temperatures will peak at 37C today, before heating up to 39C on Wednesday.

It's well above the maximum February average of 31.1C.

Conditions will ease to 27C on Thursday and cool off slightly to 35C on Friday before heating up again in time for the weekend.

The city will be among the hottest parts of the state, with some cities in the west topping 40C, in what the Bureau of Meteorology is warning will be the most significant heat wave to impact the state this summer.

Temperatures were pushing 30C and humidity was close to 80% before 8.30 this morning but it was only the start of a hot and sticky day.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning temperatures will peak at 37C in the hottest part of the day with a gusty storm expected to move through in the afternoon and evening.

It will bring 83% humidity at 9pm.

 

While yesterday's forecast storm fizzled out before it reached Ipswich, experts are warning of possible severe thunderstorms today and the high chance of showers.

BOM predicts there is a high chance of showers and the chance of gusty thunderstorms, most likely during this afternoon and evening with possibly severe thunderstorms.

On Wednesday there is a medium chance of showers and the chance of gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with possibly severe thunderstorms, clearing to isolated showers on the morning and afternoon on Thursday.

Queensland Health encouraged those in affected areas to plan ahead and take the necessary precautions to stay safe against heat-related illnesses.

Call 13 HEALTH for advice.

Topics:  bom humidity ipswich weather

Ipswich Queensland Times
