Things we can’t wait to do in Ipswich

WITH some students back at school, more retail shops opening and petrol prices going up every single day, it looks like things are FINALLY starting to get back to normal.

So what's on your list of things to when the gloves are off and Ipswich is running at 100% again?

See a movie on the big screen

Whether you were hanging out to see Daniel Craig's swan song as James Bond, John Cena kicking Vin Diesel's butt in Fast & Furious 9 or pumped to see Wonder Woman return to 1984, you can't beat movies on the big screen.

While the isolation has been great to catch up on movies we missed, there's nothing like a trip to Limelight, Cineplex or Event Cinemas and seeing it on the BIG screen and with so many movies delayed it looks like the next year or so are going to be a dream for movie fans.

They can fast track movies to rent or buy at home, but nothing tops a night out at the movies.

Sure you'll agree that they can't reopen quick enough.

We can't wait to get back to CSI for a drink!

A drink with mates

Ipswich is spoiled for choice when it comes to great places to meet up for a drink.

Whether its at a sports bar at the likes of Brothers, Tap'd or Jets, a quick one before dinner at clubs like CSI, Goodna Services Club or United Sports Club, you can't beat a beer with mates.

When clubs are allowed to open again, fingers crossed we can all watch some footy while we enjoy it on a winter's night.

For beer fans, there's more choice today than ever before, and let's not forget the new craft breweries in the CBD and Springfield, plus at Tap'd you've always got 72 beers and ciders on tap all the time. Yup, we really are spoiled for choice.

BREWERY FIGHTS TO STAY OPEN

We can't wait to get back to our great water parks!



Water Parks

If there's one thing we've loved over the last few years, its all the water parks that we can take the kids to for a splish and a splash.

COVID-19 has robbed all the kids of Ipswich fun in the spring sun at Riverheart parklands, Orion Lagoon, Providence and Robelle Domain's free water parks.

Soon all this will be over, and even though the temps may be around 25 degrees, most kids won't care on a sunny Sunday arvo and get soaked again.

IPSWICH'S BOREDOM BUSTERS FOR SCHOOL HOLIDAY FUN

We can't wait to get back out of the parks and back into the gym!



Get sweaty at the gym

When Ipswich won the title of Fattest City In Queensland in 2017 it made a lot of people angry, which they turned into a push to make our city a healthy one.

Since then, we've been overtaken by cities like Toowoomba, Gympie, Bundaberg and Rockhampton, plus heaps of new gyms have opened across Ipswich to meet demand.

Karalee's first gym is almost ready to go in a purpose-built building and is the latest, and one of the biggest to open in Ipswich for a long time.

GYMS THRILLED TO BE 'NEXT CAB OFF THE RANK' IN VIRUS PLAN

We can't wait to get a float or a massage from one of many spas, including City Cave!

Get a Massage

Ipswich has dozens of places to get a massage, from home operations to fully kitted modern premises such as CityCave, Urban Spa, TH Massage and Ipswich Massage & Spa to name a few.

We all have months of tight legs, knots and sore spots to get ironed out. It might hurt at first, but damn it will feel good by the end!

THE TREATMENTS ALLOWED AT BEAUTY SALONS

We can’t wait to see what The Ipswich Musical Theatre Company has for us in 2021.



See a show

The Ipswich Civic Centre was hit hard by the health crisis, but with so many shows delayed it means that the next two years will mean lots of acts keen to get back on stage.

Expect a flood of live music, comedy and theatre to be on the list when crowds are allowed back to the best live venue in town.

Some live venues have taken to streaming online to retain the feeling of a good old session at the pub.

The PA Hotel has built a wall to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Manager Peter Coultas is appealing for diners to come back to the food they love, or use their takeaway or delivery options. Picture: Cordell Richardson



Sit down with mates for a meal

If there's one thing that we all miss, it's a night out for a great feed, and Ipswich has come a long way in the last few years.

GRAB A BITE AT FIVE OF THE BEST EATS IN THE CITY

Today we have everything, with pub grub so good you could visit one of dozens of great taverns and never eat the same meal twice, to fine dining like The Cottage and Dovetails.

We also have great spots for desserts, like Ungermanns, Baskin Robins, San Churro and of course, the famous Queen's Park Pudding at the Queen's Park cafe, probably the best-kept dessert secret in the whole city. Trust us on this one. NOM NOM NOM.

IPSWICH'S BEST BURGER JOINT

What are you looking forward to the most? Let us know on the QT's Facebook page.