Things to know ahead of Anzac Day 2019

Leonardo Brumm with his great-grandfather Ken Smith during the Workshops Railway Anzac Day parade.

Leonardo Brumm with his great-grandfather Ken Smith during the Workshops Railway Anzac Day parade. Rob Williams

ANZAC Day is celebrated on April 25 each year and is one of Australia's most important occasions.

The day is dedicated to the remembrance of the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I.

Many RSLs and commemorations have a Dawn Service, starting at 4.17am, marking the time the troops stormed the beaches at Gallipoli.

The City of Ipswich has a long and proud tradition of celebrating Anzac Day in the city, as well as being home to many veterans.

This year's Parade Marshal is Paul Ninnes from the Ipswich RSL Sub-Branch.

Veterans, Australian defence personnel, ex-service organisations, next-of-kin marchers, emergency services representatives and community organisation representatives who are marching are asked to assemble from 10am on Brisbane St from the intersection of Ellenborough St.

In the CBD, Brisbane St will be closed to traffic between Ellenborough and Burnett streets.

The parade will step off promptly at 10.45am from the T-junction of Brisbane and Ellenborough streets.

The parade will march down Brisbane St, East St, Pine St, over the David Trumpy Bridge, The Terrace to enter North Ipswich Reserve.

Seating in the main grandstand of the North Ipswich Reserve will be reserved for veterans and their partners, however, once the veterans are seated, the general public may take up remaining seating.

Family members who are marching in memory of a deceased family member may wear their forebear's medals on the right breast, which indicates that they are not their own.

Parking will be available in the Ipswich Central carpark (formerly Ipswich Square) and Riverlink Shopping Centre.

The temperature forecast for Anzac Day is 25C.

It is recommended that patrons apply sunscreen, wear a hat and shirt with collar and bring a bottle of water.

The council has also warned residents that terrorism is still a very real threat, especially on a day such as Anzac Day.

All services have been made aware and service-goers are asked to please report any suspicious activity or behaviour by phoning Police Link on 131444 or, if in a life-threatening situation, phone triple-0.