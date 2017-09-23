Things to do this weekend

AND THEY'RE OFF: Don't miss the action at Bundamba Racecourse today.

Metropolitan Race Day

Ipswich Turf Club, today. First race jumps 11.42am

A high quality race program is assured as Ipswich hosts its first metropolitan race meeting outside the Ipswich Cup in more than 25 years.

There will also be heaps of family entertainment trackside, including a jumping castle and animal farm.

Ipswich Doll, Bear and Craft Fair

Sunday, 9am-2.30pm, Ipswich Civic Centre

Traders travel from all over south-east Queensland and interstate to sell everything related to the world of doll and bear collecting and making.

A wide range of antique dolls and bears will be on display as well as the sort after reborn dolls that have become popular.

Expert Keith Rose will conduct doll and bear valuations at 11am.

If you have an old doll that is looking a little worse for wear, you can have it repaired.

There will be raffle prizes, with money raised to benefit Ipswich Hospice Care.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for concession and $2 for children. Children under school age are free.

150 years of transport

Sunday, September 24 at 10.30am at Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1041 Redbank Plains Rd, New Chum

ROYSTON Whybird is the fourth generation of the Whybirds involved in road transport in Ipswich. He witnessed the transition from horse drawn vehicles to semi-trailers. At this special presentation, he will enthral you with his stories of that transition. Entry is $5 per person.

Heart and Soul Festival

Sunday, September 24 from 9am-3pm at Providence, South Ripley

LIVE music, food and market stalls, free kids activities and more will entertain the whole family at the Heart and Soul Festival. My Kitchen Rule's grand finalists Valerie and Courtney will also be there as special guests. Log onto www.providenceripley.com.au for more information. Entry is free.

Gilbert and Sullivan Spectacular

Sunday, September 24 from 2.30-5.30pm at the Somerset Civic Centre, Esk

THE Esk Community Choir presents a Gilbert and Sullivan Spectacular with excerpts from Pirates of Penzance, Mikado and the hilarious spoof of the law Trial By Jury. The event will finish with an afternoon tea. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for concession and $10 for students. Log onto http://eskchoir.webs.com/ to purchase tickets.

Holiday program - Everything Kawaii workshop

Tuesday, September 26 from 12-1pm at Redbank Plaza Library

GET creative with a Japanese twist. Experiment with origami, printing, fabric wrapping and more.

Suitable for children aged five and over. You will need to book a ticket for each child attending. Adults do not need a ticket but will be required to stay and supervise. Phone the library on 3810 6177 for more information.