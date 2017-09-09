Things to do this weekend

CLASSIC SHOW: Then head to the Scenic Rim where you can see an array of vehicles and chat to their owners at the Peak Crossing State School.

Les Miserables

From September 8-17 at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

AFTER months of rehearsing, the actors involved in the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company are excited to bring their latest production of Les Miserables to the stage. Set in 19th century France, Les Miserables tells a timeless story of sacrifice, redemption, broken dreams, unrequited love and the strength of the human spirit. Tickets are $35. Phone 38106100 or visit www.ipswichmusicaltheatrecompany.com.au for more information.

Free sweat sessions every Saturday

Saturday, September 9 from 6.30-7.30am at Robelle Domain Parkland, Springfield.

START your weekend on a high with a free group fitness session. Founder Nick Lachat has previously trained soldiers, but don't be worried, because beginners are welcome. Meet on the stairs which connecy the Orion Bridge and Robelle main circle at 6.25am sharp. You must register your attendance by 6pm the day before. Send an email is nick@aecrossfit.com.au.

Community fun day

Saturday, September 9 from 9am-1pm at 1 Panorama Dr, Springfield.

IF you are looking for a fun and free day out, head down to the community fun day in Springfield. There will be a sausage sizzle, fairy floss, face painting, jumping castles and displays of classic hod rods and motorbikes. The event is hosted by Church on the Hill at Springfield.

Tivoli State School's 140th anniversary fair

Saturday, September 9 from 2-8pm at the school, 108 Mount Crosby Rd, Tivoli.

IN honour of the school's 140th birthday, they will be hosting a fair for the whole community to enjoy. Threre will be rides, stalls, a vintage car display, animal farm, face painting, balloon twisting and more. The festivities will begin at 2pm and a bush dance will be held at 6pm.

Peak Crossing State School car show

Sunday, September 10 from 9am-2pm at the school, located at 1323 Ipswich Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing.

ARE you a lover of classic cars? Then head out to the Scenic Rim where you can have a look at wide array of vehicles and chat to their proud owners at the Peak Crossing State School car show. The day will also feature markets, a jumping castle, kids activities, raffles and more.