Things to do this weekend

Lindsay's Last Walk

Saturday, August 26 from 10am at Redbank Plains

Starting from 240 Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains and walking to Lindsay Ede Memorial Reserve on Albert Street, Goodna.

This annual event honours the memory of Lindsay Ede, who died as a result of an unprovoked attack in 2015.

Members of Mr Ede's family now use the event to promote their public safety message: BE SMART, DON'T START ONE PUNCH DOES KILL!!!

Live music at the Royal Mail

Saturday August 26, Royal Mail Hotel, 90 Brisbane Tce, Goodna

Don't miss another great afternoon and evening of live music at this fantastic local venue. Catch Slim Pickens & Dr Baz, who will perform from 1pm; and The Royal Artillery from 4-7pm. For more information phone 3288 2213.

Ian Moss at the Racehorse

Saturday August 26, Racehorse Hotel, Brisbane Rd, Booval

See the Cold Chisel guitarist perform hits from his classic album Matchbook.

Ian Moss will be playing solo with an acoustic guitar, so expect stripped down versions of songs like Tucker's Daughter and Telephone Booth.

Doors open 8pm.

Brisbane Boat Show

August 25-27 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Merivale St, South Brisbane.

CALLING all boaties. The Brisbane Boat Show will be showing off the latest toys that you will want to buy.

There will also be heaps of displays where you will be able to talk to different businesses.

Tickets are $15.

St Francis Xavier fete

Sunday, August 27 from 10.30-3.30pm

St Francis Xavier Primary School, Goodna.

THE day will feature rides, games, displays, entertainment, raffles, food and market stalls.

Sunday Funday

Sunday, August 27, 9.30am-noon, Vision Christian Family Church, North Booval

THE Vision Christian Family Church will host its annual Sunday Funday at North Booval this Sunday.

Church spokesman Geoff Wilson said the event was a way of giving back to the community that supported it during the 2011 floods.

Come along and enjoy free rides, games, prizes, BBQ food, face painting and displays.

The Funday runs 9.30am-noon at the church on Gledson St, North Booval.