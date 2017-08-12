Things to do this weekend

ALL WELCOME: Leona Bayoux- Perrot, Mandy Young and Mieke den Otter are looking forward to meeting the community at the Ipswich Heritage Day at Cooneana Heritage Centre.

Lowood Kindy fete

Saturday, August 12 from 10am-3pm at the Lowood and District Community Kindergarten, 31 Daniel St, Lowood.

BRING the family along for face painting, a jumping castle, mobile animal farm, coffee van, ice cream van, food and market stalls, raffles and entertainment throughout the day.

Lily and the Drum perform in Goodna

Saturday, August 12 from 1-4pm at the Royal Mail Hotel Goodna.

SOUTH Australian band Lily and the Drum will be bringing all the songs from their latest album to their Queensland fans at this free gig.

Estampa

Saturday, August 12 at 8pm at Studio 188.

COMBINING a unique blend of violin, voice, piano accordion and double bass, this group of fiery musicians are sure to appeal to a diverse and eager-to-dance audience. Tickets are $25. Log onto www.ipswichcivic centre.com.au to book.

Tigers softball sign on day

August 12 and 13 from 10am-noon at Norths Rugby League Club, Pelican St, North Ipswich.

DO you want to play softball with your friends? Head on down to the Tigers sign on day. All matches are played at the same location each week, so no travelling.

Helidon Heritage Fair

Sunday, August 13 from 9am-3pm at the Helidon Cricket Grounds, corner of Arthur and George Sts, Helidon.

JUMP in the car and take the family out for a nice drive to Helidon for the eighth annual fair. There will be so much to see and do including the pie-eating competition, spud peeling competition, billy kart derby, live music, stalls and more.

Ipswich Heritage Day

Sunday, August 13 from 10am-4pm at Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1041 Redbank Plains Rd, New Chum.

TAKE a trip back in time at the Cooneana Heritage Centre and learn about what life was like in Ipswich back in the day. Entry is $5 per person.