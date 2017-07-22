Things to do this weekend

MAGIC BOY: Ipswich's own teenage magician will perform at the Fourthchild on Saturday night.

Australia's greatest teenage magician

FourthChild, Brisbane St, Saturday, from 6.30pm

Ipswich's own teenage magician will be performing at the Fourthchild on Saturday night.

Jeffro has just returned from tour with Michael Boyd's Circus of Illusion. The 16-year-old has perfected some incredible new close up illusions he will be showing for the first time. Be astounded as he performs with everyday items such as coins, safety pins, handkerchiefs and cards.

Grab a meal or coffee while waiting for a movie and be entertained by the world's youngest escape artist and Australia's greatest teenage magician.

The Performance is free for patrons.

The Sum Of Us

July 21, 22, 28 and 29, 8pm

At the Incinerator Theatre, 15 Burley Griffin Dr

PERFORMERS from Ipswich Little Theatre will be bringing the iconic Australian play The Sum Of Us to stage this month.

Log onto www.ilt.org.au to purchase tickets.

CPR session

Saturday, July 22, from 10-11.30am at the Ipswich Central Library's

Barry Jones Auditorium

DO you know the skills required to save a life?

This course is designed to help teach you the correct way to administer CPR.

This CPR awareness session (not certificate) is a community partnership with West Moreton LASN representative Greg Thomson, and the Local Ambulance Committee.

The cost is $2 and is payable on the day.

Light play for kids

From July 22-August 27 at the Ipswich Art Gallery

KIDS will have the opportunity to explore their artistic potential in an interactive space at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

They will get to play with overhead projectors and illuminated light boxes.

Open from 2-5pm on weekdays and 10am-5pm on weekends.

The free experience is suitable for children aged 3-12 years of age.

Floral fun

Tuesday, July 25, from 10am-noon at the Redbank Plaza Library

HORTICULTURALIST Noel Burdette will be demonstrating three types of floral arrangements that anyone make at home.

Participants will also learn about flower preparation, caring for cut flowers and how to combine colour and texture combinations.

The session is free to attend.

Phone the library on 3810 6177 to register.

Soft sculpture

From now until August 13 at the Ipswich Art Gallery

EXPERIMENT with colourful craft materials to make your own sculpture. This exhibit is only open for a couple more weeks, so drop into the art gallery before it is gone.

This exhibit is open from 10am-5pm and is free to attend.