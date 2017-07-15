Things to do this weekend

Hairspray the Musical

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7-9.30pm with matinee on Saturday, 2-4.30pm.

THIS year St Mary's College is producing Hairspray - The Broadway Musical. Set in early 1960s Baltimore where the 50s are out and change is in the air, Hairspray tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a pleasantly plump heroine with a passion for dancing and the local TV dance program, The Corny Collins Show. Can a larger-than-life adolescent manage to vanquish the program's reigning princess, integrate the television show, and find true love (singing and dancing all the while, of course!) without mussing her hair?

Adult: $25

Concession: $15

Child 3-14 Years: $15

Buy Tickets - 07 38106100

Website: www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au

The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market

The Ipswich Turf Club, Brisbane Rd, Bundamba,

Saturday, 8am-1pm

THE Handmade Expo and Vintage Market is a high quality market showcasing talented craftspeople, artists, designers, providers of high quality supplies and gourmets and now including high quality vintage.

Free entry and free parking.

Spinners and Weavers celebrating 40 years

Saturday, July 15,

1041 Redbank Plains Rd‚ New Chum

SPINNERS and Weavers will celebrate its 40th birthday this weekend and thank the Ipswich community for its support it will host an open day at Cooneana Heritage Centre. It's free for the whole family and there will be exhibits, displays and demonstrations, sheep shearing, a spinning competition, craft stalls, and food and drink on sale.

FX Superbikes

Friday, July 14 - 16

Champions Way‚ Willowbank

THE Australasian Superbike Championship is a motorcycle race of the highest calibre with breakneck speeds and breath-taking moments that will everyone on the edge of their seats.

These events are where some of the big names in the motorbike scene come to face off as they tear around Queensland Raceway in a fight to be the very best.

A great day for the whole family so be sure not to miss out.