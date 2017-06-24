Things to do this weekend

1. Baby Bazaar

UNITING CHURCH, BOOVAL

SATURDAY, 8AM-1PM

JOIN the Ipswich Multiple Birth Association's baby bazaar and find everything you need for your new arrival. The annual market offers maternity, children's and baby needs, handmade goods, good, drinks and a jumping castle to keep the family entertained.

The event will be held at the corner of Glebe Rd and Green St and entry is via a gold coin donation. For more phone 0401437107 or email ipswichmultibirth@hotmail. com.

2. Scenic Rim Eat Local Week

VARIOUS LOCATIONS AROUND THE REGION

TODAY - JULY 2

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week starts Saturday, June 24, with a delicious schedule of food and farming events.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week showcases the bounty of fresh produce, wine, beer, milk and gourmet products that grow in the region's fertile volcanic soil and runs and features more than 90 individual events - from farm tours, to cheese and wine tastings, to cooking classes and exclusive producer dinners, curated by some of Brisbane and the Gold Coast's leading chefs.

There is farm tours, cheese and wine tastings, cooking classes and exclusive producer dinners, curated by some of Brisbane and the Gold Coast's leading chefs.

See the program at www.eatlocalweek.com.au.

3. Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival

PATRICK ST, LAIDLEY

ALL WEEKEND

THE Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival has something for everyone - classic cars, rockabilly, retro, markets and more from 8am Saturday and Sunday. There will be kids' activities as well as a live band from 2pm on Saturday. For more visit chromeclutterretrofestival. com or phone 54651099.

4. Kalbar Show

KALBAR SHOWGROUNDS

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

KALBAR'S 88th Annual Show will be bigger and better than ever. There are new attractions, some old favourites and plenty to see and do for the family.

Come along and join in the fun, see the exhibits and meet some new friends. Same old prices, great new adventures.

Go to kalbarshow.net.au/ this-years-show or phone 54637360.

5. Memory Walk and Jog

BILL PATERSON OVAL

SUNDAY 7.30AM-NOON

GET fit for a good cause at the first annual Ipswich 5km Memory Walk and Jog event. The fundraiser will be held to support Alzheimer's Australia. Wear fellow on the day to raise awareness for the organisation. Please contact Neradene Savuro on 0432419073 or neradene.savuro@health. qld.gov.au for more.

6. Day Out With Thomas

WORKSHOPS RAIL MUSEUM

SATURDAY, 9.30AM-4PM

ALL ABOARD for a great day out! Thomas and The Fat Controller (pictured) are at The Workshops Rail Museum these school holidays. With Thomas activities and more than 15 interactive exhibits to explore, come join in the fun. The exhibition will be held from Saturday until July 9. For more information phone 34325100 or visit www.theworkshops.qm.qld. gov.au.