Things to do this weekend

24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
FAMILY DAY: Enjoy circus-inspired activities at the popular Workshops Rail Museum.
FAMILY DAY: Enjoy circus-inspired activities at the popular Workshops Rail Museum. Contributed

1. Baby Bazaar

UNITING CHURCH, BOOVAL

SATURDAY, 8AM-1PM

JOIN the Ipswich Multiple Birth Association's baby bazaar and find everything you need for your new arrival. The annual market offers maternity, children's and baby needs, handmade goods, good, drinks and a jumping castle to keep the family entertained.

The event will be held at the corner of Glebe Rd and Green St and entry is via a gold coin donation. For more phone 0401437107 or email ipswichmultibirth@hotmail. com.

2. Scenic Rim Eat Local Week

VARIOUS LOCATIONS AROUND THE REGION

TODAY - JULY 2

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week starts Saturday, June 24, with a delicious schedule of food and farming events.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week showcases the bounty of fresh produce, wine, beer, milk and gourmet products that grow in the region's fertile volcanic soil and runs and features more than 90 individual events - from farm tours, to cheese and wine tastings, to cooking classes and exclusive producer dinners, curated by some of Brisbane and the Gold Coast's leading chefs.

There is farm tours, cheese and wine tastings, cooking classes and exclusive producer dinners, curated by some of Brisbane and the Gold Coast's leading chefs.

See the program at www.eatlocalweek.com.au.

3. Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival

PATRICK ST, LAIDLEY

ALL WEEKEND

THE Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival has something for everyone - classic cars, rockabilly, retro, markets and more from 8am Saturday and Sunday. There will be kids' activities as well as a live band from 2pm on Saturday. For more visit chromeclutterretrofestival. com or phone 54651099.

4. Kalbar Show

KALBAR SHOWGROUNDS

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

KALBAR'S 88th Annual Show will be bigger and better than ever. There are new attractions, some old favourites and plenty to see and do for the family.

Come along and join in the fun, see the exhibits and meet some new friends. Same old prices, great new adventures.

Go to kalbarshow.net.au/ this-years-show or phone 54637360.

5. Memory Walk and Jog

BILL PATERSON OVAL

SUNDAY 7.30AM-NOON

GET fit for a good cause at the first annual Ipswich 5km Memory Walk and Jog event. The fundraiser will be held to support Alzheimer's Australia. Wear fellow on the day to raise awareness for the organisation. Please contact Neradene Savuro on 0432419073 or neradene.savuro@health. qld.gov.au for more.

6. Day Out With Thomas

WORKSHOPS RAIL MUSEUM

SATURDAY, 9.30AM-4PM

ALL ABOARD for a great day out! Thomas and The Fat Controller (pictured) are at The Workshops Rail Museum these school holidays. With Thomas activities and more than 15 interactive exhibits to explore, come join in the fun. The exhibition will be held from Saturday until July 9. For more information phone 34325100 or visit www.theworkshops.qm.qld. gov.au.

Topics:  things to do in ipswich whatson

'I didn't help Pisasale target Miller': Police comms worker

Pyne stands firm on dirt file

Everyday heroes save David from 'death's door'

DEAD LUCKY: Bundamba man David Harris (second from right) was rushed to Ipswich Hospital with a rare type of meningococcal. Doctors Julia Kelly, Ian Brandon and Brendan Perry were part of the team who saved David's life.

He almost died because he didn't want to 'bother' the hospital staff

Trainees back DV fundraiser

From left: Noel Hicks, Daniel Zelli, Pastor Fred Muys, Aunty Ruth Moffatt, Acting Mayor Paul Tully and Minister Mark Furner.

Ipswich connection raises thousands for remote Qld community

Red Cross crew gets word out

JOIN US: Volunteers from the Ipswich branch of the Australian Red Cross from left, Maureen Reinke, Lesley Amos, Lilian Clements, Robyn Higgs and president Andrew Hockley.

"We do a lot more than just collect money"

Betty marks 80 years with family

Four generations celebrate milestone.

Ipswich knitters and crocheters making funerals unique

CRAFTY IDEA: Caring Angels Funerals owner Amanda Amos would like the community to help knit flowers to quilt together as coffin covers.

Knitters, crocheters have chance to make a difference to a funeral

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

James Southwell will perform at Goodna.

The latest on the city's live music scene

Australia's best comedians coming to Ipswich

Four of Australia's best comedians will visit Ipswich next month.

'Ipswich is in for a great night'

Why you can't miss this year's Kalbar Show

COUNTRY ATMOSPHERE: The 88th annual Kalbar Show will be held this weekend at the Showgrounds.

SECRET surprises, new attractions and more coming to the Scenic Rim

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

