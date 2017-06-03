Things to do this weekend

1. Legends of League

NORTH IPSWICH RESERVE

TODAY FROM 11AM

IPSWICH Regional Council presents the Triple Play Legends of League, between The QPG Australian team and the Ipswich United Sports Club Ipswich All Stars.

A packed program of support games gets under way from 12pm, with local teams playing from juniors through to seniors, before the main game kicks off at 7.30pm.

2. Salvation Army plant stall

IPSWICH RESERVE

LOOKING for some potted colour in your life? Why not head down to the Salvation Army shop at Coal St in Bundamba and see what is on offer?

A big range of locally propagated plants, perfectly suited to the Ipswich climate, including flowering Gazania, advanced Lilly Pillys, double white Mays, blue Plambagos and plenty more.

3. Car Wash

CALTEX BRASSALL

TOMORROW 9AM-2PM

WEST End Junior Rugby League Club is holding a fundraising car wash at the Caltex, Hunter street in Brassall. All the funds from the day go towards helping two U14 players selected for the South East Queensland team.

4. Get Crafty Destash Sale

9 SOUTH ST IPSWICH

TOMORROW 9AM-3PM

RAIN, hail or shine, enjoy the mini market, it is all indoors with plenty of craft items new and pre-loved, fabric, handmade goods, baked yummies, home decor, jewellery and so much more. Head down to the Ipswich Meals on Wheels hall and have a look.

4. Towers of Tomorrow

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY 10AM-4PM

BE INSPIRED by Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks, an exhibition where architecture meets creative play. Twelve iconic mega towers from Australian and Asian cities have been astonishingly replicated at 1:200 scale using only Lego® bricks. Explore the line-up of incredible scale-model constructions by Ryan McNaught, one of only 12 LEGO® Certified Professionals worldwide.

As a brick builder, you too can add your own mini architectural wonder to the skyline. Come along to build, play and wonder.