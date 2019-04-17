Menu
Crime

Thieves use bin, trailer to make off with goods

Ross Irby
by
17th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
THIEVES broke into an Ipswich home to steal household goods then used the victim's box trailer and a wheelie bin to tow their robbery haul away.

One offender used a push bike to pedal his way to the house before he nicked the goods.

The second culprit Kevena Lee Whittaker appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court where she pleaded guilty for her role in the thieving.

The discovery of her fingerprint on a door stamped Whittaker as being at the crime scene.

Whittaker, 39, from Bellbird Park, a mother of one, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary at Redbank Plains in November 2018 and failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell said her fingerprint was left on a rear glass door that had been forced open.

When arrested Whittaker had admitted going to the house with co-accused Glenn William Turner.

"She admits helping him by putting items into a box trailer then covering them up with a tarpaulin," Sgt Caldwell said.

Police uncovered the box trailer and stolen goods taken from the Redbank Plains house after searching Turner's home.

"Turner says he had gone to the house on his push bike. Says they put the stolen property in a trailer and in a wheelie bin," Sgt Caldwell said.

"They removed power tools, cabling, and other items. Put them in the trailer.

"He borrowed a friend's vehicle and returned to the house (to take the trailer)."

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said

reason given by Whittaker not to attend court previously was her worry about what would happen.

Whittaker was convicted by magistrate Donna MacCallum and ordered to complete a supervised 12 month Probation Order.

Glenn William Turner, 47, was convicted earlier this year of committing burglary at Redbank Plains on November 16, 2018. He received an unpaid work Community Service Order.

