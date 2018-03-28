Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Redbank kindy break-in
News

Thieves trash child care centre in night raid

Andrew Korner
by
28th Mar 2018 5:23 PM

POLICE are investigating the burglary and trashing of an Ipswich child care centre on Wednesday night.

Parents arrived to drop their children off at the Montessori Pathways early education centre on Brisbane Rd at Redbank this morning to find a crime scene.

Mum Annie Clarke said the management told her the centre would be closed for two days as police probe the overnight break-in.

"We were told they were professional, that they knew what they were doing. They came in through the ceiling and took out the power and disconnected security cameras," Ms Clarke said.

"They went through some computers and everything was pretty much trashed.

"They seemed to know where things were, as if they'd cased the place out first."

It is believed the thieves took a safe from the premises.

"As a parent I don't really know how to react to this," Ms Clarke said.

"I won't be deterred from taking my son there.

"It's a real shame because they have only just refurbished the centre." Management was not available for comment.

ipswich crime montessori redbank
Ipswich Queensland Times
Man dead after light aircraft crash in Laidley

Man dead after light aircraft crash in Laidley

News POLICE have confirmed a male pilot has lost his life after his light aircraft crashed into a paddock in Laidley this afternoon.

Never a better time to be a Simpson in Springfield

Never a better time to be a Simpson in Springfield

News Free Krispy Kreme donuts for anyone with the famous surname

REVEALED: The top driver distractions to avoid this Easter

REVEALED: The top driver distractions to avoid this Easter

News Have you fallen into any of these common traps?

Ipswich cafe owners reveal reason they had to close

Ipswich cafe owners reveal reason they had to close

Business The popular cafe has been closed since December

Local Partners