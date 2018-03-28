Thieves trash child care centre in night raid

POLICE are investigating the burglary and trashing of an Ipswich child care centre on Wednesday night.

Parents arrived to drop their children off at the Montessori Pathways early education centre on Brisbane Rd at Redbank this morning to find a crime scene.

Mum Annie Clarke said the management told her the centre would be closed for two days as police probe the overnight break-in.

"We were told they were professional, that they knew what they were doing. They came in through the ceiling and took out the power and disconnected security cameras," Ms Clarke said.

"They went through some computers and everything was pretty much trashed.

"They seemed to know where things were, as if they'd cased the place out first."

It is believed the thieves took a safe from the premises.

"As a parent I don't really know how to react to this," Ms Clarke said.

"I won't be deterred from taking my son there.

"It's a real shame because they have only just refurbished the centre." Management was not available for comment.