TERRIFYING: Mel Colgate's Hyundai i30 was stolen early this morning from outside the Glenore Grove store.
Thieves toss young child to road in daylight car jacking

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
7th Apr 2020 1:28 PM
A TERRIFYING carjacking in the Lockyer Valley has almost resulted in a child being abducted.

Early this morning, Mel Colgate’s white Hyundai was stolen from the Glenore Grove General Store, with her young son still inside.

Thankfully, the thief abandoned the child, leaving him in the middle of the road before fleeing in the car.

Mel shared the frightening ordeal on Facebook and called on the community to help police find the thief responsible – who was still on the run.

“Let’s get the scum in handcuffs,” she wrote.

A spokesman for Queensland police confirmed the incident occurred just before 6am today and Gatton CIB was investigating.

He confirmed Ms Colgate attempted to stop the thief and, when unsuccessful, yelled her three-year-old was still in the car.

“He’s stopped and removed the child from the car,” the spokesman said.

The thief and car were last seen heading east on Brightview Rd.

The spokesman said police were hunting for the suspect.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 131 444.

