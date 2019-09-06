Thieves toss dozing owner from car before crime spree

Dennis James Smith admitted to unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing offences in court on September 4.

A SLEEPING man was tossed out of his black BMW, with his stolen car later used by thieves to raid liquor and clothes stores.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard the brazen offenders casually walked off with cartons of alcohol and piles of clothes in two stealing incidents.

Appearing in the dock on Wednesday, Dennis James Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle on May 4; stealing alcohol at Sunnybank Hills; and stealing clothes at Goodna.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the 2018 model BMW X3 owner was sleeping in his car at 7.45pm on May 3 at Southport when three males opened the door.

Following an altercation he was forced out and the males drove off. There was no evidence presented to suggest that Smith had been one of the three males who initially stole the car.

The next evening an off-duty police officer saw the stolen BMW at the Racehorse Hotel in Booval and followed it.

When police tried to intercept the BMW, it was driven off at high speed, crossing onto the wrong side of the road.

Snr Cnst Shelton said the police helicopter was used to track the car and stingers were used on Redbank Plains Rd.

When it stopped, five people were seen running away, with one male remaining with the car, where he was arrested.

Police then arrested Smith and two other males in nearby Phillip St.

Snr Const Shelton said Smith and two other males earlier that afternoon entered a Star Liquor at Sunnybank Hills and walked out carrying $390 worth of alcohol.

At 10.50am that same day, Smith and two others walked into a shop at Goodna where they grabbed armfuls of clothes worth $595.

Smith's offending breached a suspended four month jail sentence, and the court heard he had spent four months in custody awaiting this week's sentence.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess noted Smith's alarming criminal history.

"Mr Smith you are only 20 and already have 21 previous convictions for offences of dishonesty, and in 2017 for unlawful use of a motor vehicle,” Ms Sturgess said.

Smith was sentenced to 12 months jail for unlawful use, and two concurrent jail terms of six months for the stealing offences.

With 123 days already spent held in custody Smith was released on parole, and ordered to pay his share of restitution.

Earlier this year Richlands man Brian Robinson, 26, was sentenced for his role in the liquor theft. Robinson was sentenced to six months' jail, suspended for 18 months.