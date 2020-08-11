Menu
LOCK IT: Police have issued a warning to lock vehicles and secure homes in a bid to prevent high-end car thefts. (File image)
Crime

Thieves target high end cars, use them in crimes

Ali Kuchel
11th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
CAR thieves are targeting high-end vehicles and using them for criminal offences, Toogoolawah police have warned.

Sergeant John Cumner said it was difficult for offenders to steal vehicles without a set of keys.

“By securing your home, you reduce your potential of becoming a victim of burglary as well as other offences,” he said.

“Modern motor vehicles are difficult to steal without the keys.”

He said people should make their homes difficult to gain entry by using key-operated locks on windows and doors.

Avoid putting spare keys under door mats or in obvious places, and to make it difficult to exit the property.

Sgt Cumner said the use of alarms was also a deterrent and using microdots on valuable items would also make stolen items difficult to sell.

“Breaking and entering into homes is one of the most common crimes in Queensland. Break-ins are often crimes of opportunity where criminals gain entry through an open or unlocked door or window,” Sgt Cumner said.

