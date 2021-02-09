Thieves target family business in ‘planned’ robbery

La Parrilla owners Carolina Gomez and Sebastian Brun discovered their first smoker, which holds sentimental value for the pair, was stolen from their North Ipswich restaurant.

IT MAY not have been in the best condition and isn’t worth much money, but the first smoker Sebastian Brun and Carolina Gomez bought is rich in sentimental value.

The duo, who own a South American-style barbecue eatery called La Parrilla in North Ipswich, were saddened to find the smoker had been stolen from outside their business.

The smoker had been stored in a little fenced-off area out the back of the restaurant.

“They must have planned it because there is no way you could get that thing far without a ute or something,” he said.

“It wasn’t even in great in condition and I’m not sure why someone would want to steal a barbecue.”

The pair realised the smoker had gone missing on Wednesday.

Before opening the restaurant, the La Parrilla team ran their business from a truck, dishing up barbecued treats to customers at markets.

“I think it happened last Sunday night after we closed and we stayed closed Monday and Tuesday,” Sebastian said.

“The guy who cleans our food truck said it wasn’t there on Monday.”

The pair opened their Ipswich restaurant in mid-August last year, bringing their beloved smoker as a back-up and to serve as decor.

“It sucks because it was our first smoker when we started out as a market stall a while back,” Sebastian said.

“A lot of people were trying to buy it off me but I was always telling them no because we were going to fix it up and put it out the front of the shop as an ornament.”

“The food truck was going well and then I got my super out and invested it in opening the restaurant,” Sebastian said.

“It’s been built from the ground up.”

Nearly six years later, they brought their cuisine to Ipswich.

“We’ve been getting pretty good support from the locals,” Sebastian said.

He and his wife urge whoever took the smoker to return it.

“It’s more just sad that someone would take it - especially if it is someone from around the area,” he said.

“If they brought it back and dropped it off, I wouldn’t even press charges.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.