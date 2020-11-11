Thieves take broken down car from mechanic’s garage

Tyler James Sutton, 19, leaves court after pleading guilty to enter premises and stealing.

THIEVES who smashed their way into a mechanic’s garage and drove off in a car that was still undergoing repairs should not have been surprised when the vehicle broke down a short distance away.

One of the teenage offenders, Tyler James Sutton, later claimed he acted as a lookout for his mate, and admitted to stealing an ice cream from the fridge at the Beaudesert business.

A sledgehammer was used by one of the offenders to gain entry.

Sutton, who recently became a father, told the court he was doing ‘a Man Up course’ to help him mature.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Sutton, 19, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to entering a premises and stealing at Beaudesert between June 30 and July 3 this year; and unlawful use of a stolen motor vehicle.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said the owner of the mechanical workshop discovered his business had been broken into overnight when he arrived at 7.30am on July 2.

A sliding-glass door was smashed and a woman’s Hyundai Santa Fe he was repairing was missing.

At 6.30pm the same day the Hyundai was found abandoned on a road near a school, with a sledge- hammer found inside.

Fingerprints found inside were matched to Sutton, and he was interviewed on October 8.

“He says he was at a mate’s place and they were going out and jumped some fences,” Sgt Voigt said.

“Says his mate came out with a sledgehammer, and that he stayed outside and acted as a lookout.

“He says his friend smashed the door.

“He says he sat at a desk and ate ice cream that he got out of a fridge.”

Sutton told police the pair kept driving until the stolen car broke down.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Sutton had been taking part in a Man Up course to better himself and that the church-run program might satisfy probation and parole officers.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she had not heard of that program and sought more details,

Mr Hoskin said Sutton was also the father of a two week old son.

He sought a bond with no conviction recorded as an appropriate penalty.

Ms Sturgess said although Sutton said he acted only as lookout, and was only a passenger in the stolen Hyundai, he was just as guilty of the two crimes by assisting.

He was sentenced to a 12-month supervised probation order, with no conviction recorded if he successfully completes the programs.