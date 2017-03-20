Thieves take arcade machine, mattress, clothes from home

AN ARCADE machine, mag wheels, a mattress and some clothes were among the household items stolen from Ipswich homes last week.

Police are investigating three property offences at Silkstone, One Mile and East Ipswich between March 8 and 14 in which homes and gardens were targeted.

One on occasion, offenders smashed a lock on the front door of a One Mile home and took money while the victim was home and in another room.

Among the property taken from the homes was garden tools, fuel cans, TV, Playstation, computer and a stereo.

Police are also looking for clues into three vehicle offences at North Ipswich, Booval and One Mile between March 11 and 16.

One of the cars was left in a carpark where offenders broke the locks on a canopy and took fishing rods and reels while a radio, amplifier and subwoofer were taken from another broken down car.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.