News

Thieves swipe iPhone, wallet in house break-in

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
13th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
POLICE are investigating after unknown offenders allegedly broke into an Ipswich home, stealing property and fleeing.

It is understood the offenders broke in at the home on Macrae St, Woodend between 4am and 6am on Monday morning.

The victim took to social media to warn others in the area, saying the offenders used a stolen credit card to pay for cigarettes and a phone charger.

“Crime alert for Ipswich residents,” she wrote.

“Intruders broke into a home in Woodend – stolen iPhone 8 Plus and wallet … Came into the home over a first floor deck, forcing open a kitchen window.”

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed police knew about the incident and were investigating.

“It was reported to us at about 6am on January 11, reports that someone had broken into a property – a wallet and an iPhone,” the spokeswoman said.

She said police had yet to determine how the offenders got into the house.

