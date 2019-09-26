Thieves' surprising target throughout the Springfield area

Police are warning Springfield residents and tradies to watch out for thefts in construction sites.

SPRINGFIELD Police have issued a warning to home builders and tradies in the area who leave constructions sites unlocked after a day's work.

A current concern for Springfield Police is theft from construction sites, Acting Senior Sergeant Ben MacKenzie said.

"While new homes are being constructed, many are being targeted by thieves for kitchen, bath and laundry tap ware, basins, toilets and baths that have been newly installed,” he said.

"In addition to this, white goods and other valuable and transportable items such as air conditioning units and compact hot water services are being targeted.

"It is important for construction sites to be secured and coordinate deliveries once at the lock-up stage where there are windows and doors that can secure the property within the construction site.”

Police are appealing to construction site managers to assist by ensuring these deliveries are timed when the house is at lock-up stage.

"Marking the materials and timber with the company and builder name or building site lot number will also make it more difficult for theft to occur,” Sen Sgt MacKenzie said.