Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WRONG: Lockyer Valley Food Pantry manager Noel King-Adams and pleaded for thieves to return a van stolen this morning. Picture: Dominic Elsome
WRONG: Lockyer Valley Food Pantry manager Noel King-Adams and pleaded for thieves to return a van stolen this morning. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Thieves steal Gatton church van in brazen daylight robbery

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
25th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCKYER church has issued to plea to thieves to return its van, after a brazen daylight robbery.

The Gatton Seventh-day Adventist Church was running its food pantry service earlier this morning when the van was stolen.

The service provides food hampers for the needy in the community, and uses the white Toyota HiAce van to deliver hampers to Laidley.

About 10.15am, the van was parked next to the church’s side door when thieves pounced, taking off in the vehicle.

“One of our volunteers saw the van drive off but he though it was one of the other volunteers,” Lockyer Valley food pantry manager Noel King-Adams said.

The van had at least 10 food hampers in the back.

Mr King-Adams said the loss of the van was devastating, especially in current climate.

He issued a plea to the thieves to do the right thing.

“Please just bring it back. We need that van,” he said.

“If you need food, we’ll give you food.”

The van had the registration 380-ZLB

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 131 444.

The incident has been reported to police.

crimes gatton seventh day adventist church vehicle theft
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How unwanted animals are cared for during pandemic

        premium_icon How unwanted animals are cared for during pandemic

        Pets & Animals This is what’s in store for pets without forever homes if we’re forced into a lockdown

        Cooking classes to go virtual after popular kitchen closes

        premium_icon Cooking classes to go virtual after popular kitchen closes

        News Coronavirus impacts another Ipswich business, forcing the doors to shut

        • 25th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Queensland shuts its borders, spike in cases continues

        Growers reveal when vegetable prices will drop

        premium_icon Growers reveal when vegetable prices will drop

        Rural It comes as broccoli prices hit a high of $16 per kg