Thieves steal from garage, cars in late night robbery

Police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into in Pine Mountain between 10.30pm, Monday night and 4am, Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into in Pine Mountain between 10.30pm, Monday night and 4am, Tuesday morning.

PERSONAL items have been snatched from a Pine Mountain property in a brash overnight theft.

Unknown offenders forced open the door of a garage on Velvet Street, Pine Mountain before robbing the garage and multiple cars parked within it.

LOCAL NEWS: Popular tavern plans massive event to thank community

Karana Downs Police Station’s Acting Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Paul Coates said the break and enter was reported to police early on Tuesday morning.

LOCAL NEWS: Drink driver’s transplant ‘may have led to high reading’

It is believed to have taken place some time between 10.30pm and 4am.

Snr Sgt Coates said an unknown offender had broken into a garage and, finding at least two cars inside, broke into them too.

LOCAL NEWS: Motorbike rider seriously injured in crash

“(The victim) had their vehicle entered and property stolen,” Snr Sgt Coates said.

“Personal items have been stolen from within the garage.”

A police spokesman said the property stolen was “the kind of items you would find in a car”.

He said the occupants of the Velvet Street property were home at the time.

Officers from the Property Squad are investigating.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.