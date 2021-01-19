Menu
Police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into in Pine Mountain between 10.30pm, Monday night and 4am, Tuesday morning.
Crime

Thieves steal from garage, cars in late night robbery

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Subscriber only

PERSONAL items have been snatched from a Pine Mountain property in a brash overnight theft.

Unknown offenders forced open the door of a garage on Velvet Street, Pine Mountain before robbing the garage and multiple cars parked within it.

Karana Downs Police Station’s Acting Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Paul Coates said the break and enter was reported to police early on Tuesday morning.

It is believed to have taken place some time between 10.30pm and 4am.

Snr Sgt Coates said an unknown offender had broken into a garage and, finding at least two cars inside, broke into them too.

“(The victim) had their vehicle entered and property stolen,” Snr Sgt Coates said.

“Personal items have been stolen from within the garage.”

A police spokesman said the property stolen was “the kind of items you would find in a car”.

He said the occupants of the Velvet Street property were home at the time.

Officers from the Property Squad are investigating.

