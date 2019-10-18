Menu
Dashcam footage shows a white ute leaving the Gatton Tip Shop early this morning.
Thieves steal CCTV footage, but caught on dashcam

Ebony Graveur
by and Ebony Graveur, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
18th Oct 2019 11:05 AM
THIEVES have stolen CCTV footage while allegedly attempting to steal a safe at a Lockyer Valley business this morning.

However, dashcam footage may be the key to catching the criminals who broke into the business.

Gatton Police Station's Senior Constable Mason Jago told the Gatton Star an employee of the Gatton Tip Shop arrived at work about 5.15am to discover the shop had been broken into.

The front gate was closed but the padlock had been cut, the officer said.

He said the inside the building, a number of items had been stolen, including the hard drive where the shop's CCTV footage was stored.

"They also tried to steal the safe in there with a high-strength rope but they were unsuccessful in doing that," Sen Const Jago said.

"The safe is still there and shut and not damaged at all."

When the Tip Shop employee arrived at work, he saw a car leaving the grounds.

"As he's shown up, a white Commodore VS model ute has driven out the gate and he has had to reverse out of the way and push through the gate," Sen Const Jago said.

Despite losing access to the CCTV footage, dashcam footage has captured the moment the ute has fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

