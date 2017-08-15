Thieves steal 212 obscure things from Ipswich homes

A PAIR of Ugg boots, 200 DVDs and three blankets are among the items stolen from Ipswich homes last week.

Three properties were targeted at Leichhardt, Eastern Heights and East Ipswich between July 27 and August 12.

Police say between 12pm on July 27 and 8.50am on August 9, while the victim was away, offenders damaged a window of an Odette St, Leichhardt home and took a black flat screen LCD, 42 inch television, a black DVD player, approximately 200 DVDs, three blankets, a pair of tan and white Ugg boots and two completed statutory declaration forms from one room.

Between August 11 and 12, two cars parked inside a garage on Karragaroo St, Eastern Heights were searched and a third car parked outside the garage was taken. The stolen car has since been found.

Police alleged on August 7 at about 7.45pm, an unknown male offender used an implement to pry open a timber door at a business on Jacaranda St, East Ipswich.

An employee disturbed the offender as he attempted to open the security screen door. The offender left the address in a vehicle.

Investigations into all three matters are continuing.