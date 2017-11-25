Thieves run rampant at local newsagent

RIPPED OFF: Redbank News and Convenience owner Peter Clymo says thieves have taken him to the brink of bankruptcy.

A SUBURBAN newsagent says youth crime has brought him to the brink of bankruptcy - and the police seem powerless to stop it.

The Queensland Times last spoke to Redbank newsagent Peter Clymo in August, when he appealed for police to help him combat what he described as gangs of children as young as eight stealing from his Brisbane Rd shop.

Three months on, and the situation has become worse.

Mr Clymo said his last stock take showed about $5000 worth of product was missing.

"There's only 10% profit on those items, so I've got to sell another $50,000 worth to make up what I've lost,” Mr Clymo said.

"I'm now at a point where I'm facing being bankrupt, and the police can't help me.

"My staff are in danger because these young people just push through and take what they want.”

Mr Clymo says the age of the main offenders to have struck more recently has been about 16-18.

He said crime affected his shop on a daily basis.

In spite of his efforts to identify individuals involved and contact police, he said the authorities seemed unwilling to take any action.

Mr Clymo regularly displays photographs of offenders on the wall of his shop - an act of defiance which he says he is willing to go to jail for.

There was some positive news on the police front yesterday, with Goodna police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Greg Shaw confirming two juveniles had been identified and would be dealt with in relation to two counts each of shop lifting.

The two males, aged 13 and 14 respectively, were identified with the assistance of CCTV footage, taken from thefts reported on November 17 and 23.

"There were issues with identifying the offenders, as we only had descriptions and CCTV available,” Snr Sgt Shaw said.

"We take all property offences seriously and in this case it was lucky we had the CCTV footage to help us.”