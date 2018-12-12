Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

PHOTOS: Thieves ransack crematorium, steal ashes

12th Dec 2018 1:30 PM

LATEST: Families devastated as thieves take ashes on day of burial

DETECTIVES are investigating after the ashes of two deceased men were stolen from a cemetery near Ipswich this morning.

Investigations suggest unknown persons entered an office at the crematorium on Anderson Day Drive in Willowbank at 3.30am.

The office was ransacked and two containers of cremated ashes were taken.

Both containers were made of plastic, about the size of a shoe box and had name plates taped to the top.

Images of an urn similar to the ones stolen are shown here.
Images of an urn similar to the ones stolen are shown here. QPS Media

The ashes belonged to two deceased males and the families of both men have been notified.

Police are appealing for the safe return of the ashes.

Anyone with further information as to their whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Images of an urn similar to the ones stolen are shown here.
Images of an urn similar to the ones stolen are shown here. QPS Media

 

Images of an urn similar to the ones stolen are shown here.
Images of an urn similar to the ones stolen are shown here. QPS Media

More Stories

ashes break and enters crematorium ipswich crime urns
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Owen to develop into category 3 system

    Owen to develop into category 3 system

    Weather Tropical Cyclone Owen is now at Category 2 intensity and is forecast to strengthen further over the southern Gulf of Carpentaria.

    Families devastated as thieves take ashes on day of burial

    premium_icon Families devastated as thieves take ashes on day of burial

    Crime The thieves ransacked the building and took with two plastic boxes

    • 12th Dec 2018 2:42 PM
    Woman's car torched in terrifying road rage attack

    premium_icon Woman's car torched in terrifying road rage attack

    News Two men crash into woman's vehicle before terrorising her

    Raids on Christmas light displays shock homeowners

    premium_icon Raids on Christmas light displays shock homeowners

    Crime “Stuff like this is disheartening. I’ve spent thousands"

    Local Partners