Thieves ram garage door to steal from new home

BRAZEN thieves have crashed through the garage door and ransacked a Brookwater home in a bizarre robbery.

On Friday the thieves are understood to have driven a car through a garage door at the Monterey Circuit home.

The unusual ram-raid turned the garage door to the new home into a mess of twisted metal; likely causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed officers were investigating the "burglary with a break” offence.

She said the incident happened between 9.30am and 2.30pm on February 15.

Details of what was taken has not been revealed by police, but the QT understands personal items were stolen.

The house is located in a gated estate at Brookwater, near the golf course, which is under construction.

Entry to the community estate is open from 7am to allow trades and services to work on homes.

The police spokeswoman said there was CCTV footage officers were now reviewing.

"It's an ongoing investigation,” she said.

It is believed the owners were not home at the time of the ram-raid.

The 613sqm property was purchased for $371,000 in May 2016.

If you have any information about the burglary offence phone Police Link on 131444.

- Hayden Johnson