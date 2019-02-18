Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thieves ransacked a home at Brookwater after driving through the garage door.
Thieves ransacked a home at Brookwater after driving through the garage door. Contributed
Crime

Thieves ram garage door to steal from new home

Hayden Johnson
by
18th Feb 2019 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRAZEN thieves have crashed through the garage door and ransacked a Brookwater home in a bizarre robbery.

On Friday the thieves are understood to have driven a car through a garage door at the Monterey Circuit home.

The unusual ram-raid turned the garage door to the new home into a mess of twisted metal; likely causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed officers were investigating the "burglary with a break” offence.

She said the incident happened between 9.30am and 2.30pm on February 15.

Details of what was taken has not been revealed by police, but the QT understands personal items were stolen.

The house is located in a gated estate at Brookwater, near the golf course, which is under construction.

Entry to the community estate is open from 7am to allow trades and services to work on homes.

The police spokeswoman said there was CCTV footage officers were now reviewing.

"It's an ongoing investigation,” she said.

It is believed the owners were not home at the time of the ram-raid.

The 613sqm property was purchased for $371,000 in May 2016.

If you have any information about the burglary offence phone Police Link on 131444.

- Hayden Johnson

break and enter brookwater burglary robbery
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Public versus Private: Which performed better?

    premium_icon Public versus Private: Which performed better?

    Education More than a third of Queensland secondary students attend private schools, but did they get better results for their up-to-$25,000-a-year fees?

    Get your laughs at the Brisbane Comedy Festival

    premium_icon Get your laughs at the Brisbane Comedy Festival

    News More than 70 acts have been booked in for this year's event

    • 18th Feb 2019 12:09 PM
    Customers shocked as popular cafe shuts its doors

    premium_icon Customers shocked as popular cafe shuts its doors

    Business Doors closed this morning, community didn't see it coming

    Shark Tank's Naomi Simson joins us as guest columnist

    Shark Tank's Naomi Simson joins us as guest columnist

    Business NEW content series, Business Class, lauches today.