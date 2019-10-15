Thieves on the run after burgling Ipswich jewellery store

BREAK AND ENTER: Investigators search for two men after a Redbank jewellery store was burgled this morning

David Nielsen

IPSWICH detectives are investigating the break and enter of a jewellery store in Redbank early this morning.

At 4.50am two men broke into the front door of Redbank Plaza on Collingwood Drive, before breaking a window and taking goods from a jewellery store inside the centre.

The men then fled the scene in a blue Ford Falcon. The vehicle was last seen travelling on the Ipswich Motorway.

Both men were wearing facial coverings at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators or Police Link on 131 444.