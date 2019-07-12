Menu
Thieves make off with van, sedan, bobcat and trailer

Greg Osborn
12th Jul 2019 1:27 PM
IT'S been a busy few days for police with six vehicles stolen across Ipswich this week.

A white Mitsubishi van, registration 343HRV was the first reported missing on Tuesday.

Thieves struck again a few hours later, stealing a white Nissan station wagon (884VGN), before also making off with a blue Suzuki hatchback (734YPC).

A homemade trailer (DY3207) went missing on Wednesday and yesterday a blue Toyota bobcat and blue Yamaha motorcycle (081QF) were also stolen.

Police are urging residents to secure their homes and vehicles to avoid opportunistic thefts like the ones above. Many stolen vehicles are reported while the victims are still at home. Thieves target keys, mobile phones and cash left in plain view within homes and vehicles. Hiding car keys and valuables makes it difficult for offenders to steal vehicles and other property

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

