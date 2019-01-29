Thieves have a field day across city

SEVERAL vehicles across the Ipswich region have been stolen by thieves on the long weekend.

A black CRF 450 motorcycle; white Mazda Bravo, registration 454JSL; white Toyota Hilux, rego 495WJE and blue Holden Monaro, registration OHJ475 were stolen on Saturday or Sunday.

Phone 131444 with more information.

Lowood police are also seeking information following the theft of tools from a utility on Denning St, Fernvale, last Friday, and a break-in at a vacant home at Hacienda Cres, Coominya, in the past week.

Vehicles were damaged in the Coominya break-in.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact local police.