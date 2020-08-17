Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alleged thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home. August 17, 2020.
Alleged thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home. August 17, 2020.
News

Thieves crash stolen car into Toowoomba home

Michael Nolan
17th Aug 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO car thieves are in police custody after they crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.

A police spokeswoman said the white sedan was stolen after a burglary at a Toowoomba address, about 5.30am today.

The thieves have then crashed the car into a home near the corner of Holberton and Makepeace Sts, about 8.30am.

Police arrested the pair at the scene. They are currently being held at the Toowoomba Police Station, awaiting formal charges.

Thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.
Thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.

MORE STORIES:

Drug driver denies drug use, claims he was just in the room

Woman told police she had been drinking while driving

Crash driver blew more than four times the legal limit

 

crime toowoomba stolen cars toowoomba burglary toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Jets netballers shooting high with ‘champion mindset’

        Premium Content Why Jets netballers shooting high with ‘champion mindset’

        Netball Ipswich’s top netballers ignite new season with quality performances, skill and belief in what they can achieve.

        The inferno that changed the face of Ipswich forever

        Premium Content The inferno that changed the face of Ipswich forever

        News It has been 35 years since a ferocious blaze ripped through an iconic department...

        Cop car smashing police puncher ‘distressed’ by jail stint

        Premium Content Cop car smashing police puncher ‘distressed’ by jail stint

        News A court has heard an Ipswich teen filmed herself smashing up a police car

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites