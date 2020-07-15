Thieves break into Ipswich business, steal cigarettes

Police are investigating a break and enter at an Ipswich business.

Police are investigating after cigarettes were stolen during a break and enter at a Goodna business on Monday night.

Investigations suggest that sometime during the night of July 12 and 13, the unknown offenders have forced entry into the business located on Smiths Road.

The offenders proceeded to steal a quantity of cigarettes.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who may have heard of seen anything in the vicinity of Smiths Road to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Quote this reference number: QP2001448639 within the online suspicious activity form.