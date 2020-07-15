Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a break and enter at an Ipswich business.
Police are investigating a break and enter at an Ipswich business.
News

Thieves break into Ipswich business, steal cigarettes

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
15th Jul 2020 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating after cigarettes were stolen during a break and enter at a Goodna business on Monday night.

Investigations suggest that sometime during the night of July 12 and 13, the unknown offenders have forced entry into the business located on Smiths Road.

The offenders proceeded to steal a quantity of cigarettes.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who may have heard of seen anything in the vicinity of Smiths Road to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Quote this reference number: QP2001448639 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

crimes goodna queensland police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich man turns $2 into $25,000 with scratchie win

        premium_icon Ipswich man turns $2 into $25,000 with scratchie win

        News The young man thought he was ‘going mad’ after seeing he was on to a winner. Here’s where he bought the winning ticket.

        Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        premium_icon Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        Crime An alleged Saturday night crime spree resulted in a car crash and two arrests by...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Man injured after car crashes into tree

        premium_icon Man injured after car crashes into tree

        News Emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in...