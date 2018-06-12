Thief's shirt change caught on camera

THE cameras were rolling but William Crumblin wasn't looking his best when his bright idea to swap shirts with a mate who stole from an Ipswich store was snapped on security film.

Crumblin was also charged with begging outside an Ipswich service station.

William John Crumblin, 27, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to obstructing police on February 2; and causing a public nuisance on April 23.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Crumblin had been shopping at Riverlink at 4.30pm with a friend who stole from a Woolworths supermarket.

Staff contacted the police and a search for the offender was undertaken.

Sgt Caldwell said officers immediately recognised the offender's description and found the men in separate parts of the shopping centre.

"Both had swapped their T-shirts," Sgt Caldwell said.

"Crumblin admits to telling (the other man) to swap shirts to make it harder, to make it difficult to arrest him."

Sgt Caldwell said Crumblin caused public nuisance at the Caltex service station in North Ipswich at 6.15pm on April 23 when he approached a customer to ask her for money while she was pumping fuel.

The woman felt fearful for her safety.

The service station attendant told police Crumblin had been asking customers for money for half-an hour.

Sgt Caldwell said Crumblin admitted asking people for money "to buy smokes as he'd run out" but denied that he was demanding or threatening.

"He had $15 in notes and change he says came from people he asked for money," he said.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said it was a bit of an unusual offence to swap shirts at a shopping centre full of security cameras.

He said Crumblin stated that he had not used drugs for the past 18 months.

His drug habit came about after two friends tragically died in a car crash.

"He was blessed as he was supposed to be in the car," Mr Hoskin said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said if Crumblin was out there begging for money to get cigarettes then a fine would not be appropriate.

"It was very foolish of you to get involved when your friend stole from Woolworths," Ms Sturgess said.

"You should have said mate this is your problem, I don't want to get involved."

She said it was not appropriate to hassle people "trapped" at a fuel bowser filling their cars.

Ms Sturgess said Crumblin had a long criminal history and sentenced him to do 40 hours of unpaid community service work.