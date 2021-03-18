Thief’s demand: ‘$1000 or the Beamer gets it’

Casey McColm demanded a ransom from the owner of a BMW that he stole.

A BRAZEN car thief who struck the owner of the BMW as he was driving off in it, later sent the victim a $1000 ransom demand, threatening to have the vehicle 'squashed'.

In a Crown prosecution, Casey McColm was brought in from jail on Thursday to appear before Ipswich District Court for sentence.

Casey James McColm, 22, a father of two from Coominya, pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Redbank on June 3, 2020; unlawful use of a stolen motor vehicle; and extortion.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said the car's owner arrived at a house in Redbank and left his car keys on a table.

Soon after he discovered it was stolen and did his own investigation, leading him to a cul-de-sac 500m away.

He saw his car, with McColm behind the wheel and another male with him.

As the owner walked toward his BMW it was driven forward and the victim was struck on the right knee by the headlight, the impact causing him to fall over.

He suffered injuries to the knee.

The next day there was an exchange of texts between the victim and McColm, who demanded $1000 or the car would be 'squashed'.

The man did not know McColm, but the thief had obtained the victim's personal details from items found inside the BMW.

Ms Robinson said McColm was arrested on June 17 with nine months spent in jail.

She said although McColm was young, his crime was aggravated by his history of property and drug charges.

Ms Robinson said a man named Harley Anderson was referred to in the agreed statement of Crown facts as he was located in the stolen car.

She said Anderson was charged with unlawful use of the same car the following day, on June 4 and as such parity in sentence not an issue.

Ms Robinson said police used road spikes to deflate the tyres when Anderson was driving.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas said the exchange of messages with the car owner demanding $1000 was an act of bravado by McColm.

"A bit of nonsense as he had zero capacity to squash it. The police already had the car," Mr Thomas said.

"He sent a photo of his hand on the steering wheel.

"Demonstrates immature behaviour. Bravado, a smart mouth.

"His history demonstrates he has serious issues with illicit drug use.

"He instructs he has been completely free of drugs in jail. He physically presents today as looking very well.

"Despite an appalling history, all hope is not lost."

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said McColm's criminal history was highly relevant and included convictions for dangerous driving, nine convictions for unlawful use of stolen motor vehicles, burglary, and fraud.

"You demonstrate a complete lack of respect for the property of others," he said.

"Young drug users who simply take the property of others are viewed as deplorable by the community."

McColm was convicted and sentenced to concurrent terms of 27 months jail for the dangerous operation; 12 months jail for unlawful use; and nine months jail for extortion. He was granted immediate parole.

McColm won't be immediately released from jail as he still has charges to finalise in the lower court.